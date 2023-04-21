Bolivia lower house passes gold purchase bill in bid to boost reserves

Bolivia's lower house of Congress passed a bill early Friday to purchase gold from miners in an attempt to boost the central bank's foreign reserves as fears over a shortage of dollars rippled through the country. In a controversial vote which carried on through the night, the bill failed to pass by majority vote, with more than a third of the house abstaining.

House leader Jerges Mercado, of the ruling MAS party, scrapped the abstentions to declare the 54 votes in favor, versus 24 against, as sufficient to declare the bill's success. The bill must still be passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Luis Arce, who has supported the measure.

Bolivia held around $3.54 billion in net reserves at the beginning of February, a sharp slide from a peak of more than $15 billion in 2014, according to central bank data. The central bank currently holds some 43 tonnes of gold, central bank president Edwin Rojas told local media in March. Using the spot price of the metal, gold would represent around three-fourths of the bank's reserves.

Central banks hold gold in their reserves as its value is considered to hold course through economic turmoil and it allows countries to diversify from the U.S. dollar and Treasury assets. The bill in Bolivia will allow the central bank to purchase gold directly from miners at global prices, a measure also meant to reduce smuggling.

The bill was first proposed in 2021. If it had taken effect then, international reserves would have gained some $1.2 billion in 2022, according to official estimates.

