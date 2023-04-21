Indian Army rescues 70 stranded tourists' in Sikkim

Left Menu

Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 70 tourists stranded due to inclement weather at Kupup and Gnathang in Sikkim, informed Indian Army on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:45 IST
Stranded tourists' rescued by Indian Army in Sikkim (Photo: Twitter @trishakticorps). Image Credit: ANI
Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 70 tourists stranded due to inclement weather at Kupup and Gnathang in Sikkim, informed Indian Army on Friday. "#TrishaktiCorps rescued 70+ tourists including elderly, women & children, stranded due to inclement weather at Kupup & Gnathang in #SIKKIM on 20Apr23. They were provided comfortable stay, warm clothing, medical aid & hot meals", read the Tweet by Trishakti Corps.

Army termed the rescue operation "Operation Himrahat". In another rescue operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued more than 300 stranded passengers and took out 60 vehicles from the Sadhna Top in Karnah under Kupwara district on Friday.

The rescue operation was launched Thursday evening by the police, headed by SHO Karnah Inspector Mudasir Ahmad. All the rescued persons appreciated the police who came to their rescue, risking their own lives amidst the avalanche warnings. Nasta Chhun, or Sadhna Pass, is a mountain pass connecting Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in the vast Shams Bri mountain range. "We are very thankful for our police, which always stands up for us," a person who was rescued said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

