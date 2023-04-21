Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL71 BIZ-RESULTS-RELIANCE Reliance posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 19,299 cr in Q4 New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 19 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 19,299 crore, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

DCM42 BIZ-RBI-ECONOMY Monetary policy is at work, substantial disinflation achieved: RBI Bulletin Mumbai: Monetary policy is at work. Substantial disinflation has been achieved, but the road to be travelled stretches ahead till inflation declines to the target of 4 per cent, said an article published in RBI's latest Bulletin.

DEL76 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in volatile trade; auto, metal shares drop Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat on Friday in a muted trade as investors awaited financial results by leading corporates for further cues amid largely weak global markets.

DEL47 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 82.09 against US dollar Mumbai: Rising for the second straight session, the rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 82.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by softening crude oil prices in the international markets.

DEL34 BIZ-TWITTER-LD BLUE TICK Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for those not paying subscription fee New Delhi: Indian celebrities and top politicians ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts after Elon Musk's microblogging site started removing check mark icons from accounts that did not pay a subscription fee.

DEL57 BIZ-RESULTS-RELIANCE JIO Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 4,716 crore New Delhi: The country's biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 4,716 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

DCM52 BIZ-LD RESULTS-LD HINDUSTAN ZINC Hindustan Zinc Jan-Mar net profit falls 12 pc to Rs 2,583 cr New Delhi: Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported an 11.78 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,583 crore for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 on account of higher expenses.

DCM38 BIZ-HDFC-MERGER RBI refuses exceptions on CRR, SLR; gives some leeway on PSL, investments for merger: HDFC Bank Mumbai: The country's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank has refused to make any exceptions on cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements as sought by it ahead of the merger of mortgage financier parent HDFC with itself.

DEL77 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold plunges Rs 430 ahead of Akshay Tritiya; silver tumbles by Rs 670 New Delhi: Gold prices plunged by Rs 430 to Rs 60,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)