Left Menu

Russian official warns of 'uncontrollable' arms race - RIA

President Vladimir Putin has said repeatedly that Russia would use all means at its disposal to defend its "territorial integrity". In February, Putin announced Moscow was suspending the New START treaty with the United States, which limits each side's deployed nuclear warheads, saying Washington was trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:08 IST
Russian official warns of 'uncontrollable' arms race - RIA

A Russian official warned on Friday of an "uncontrollable" arms race involving multiple nuclear powers, the state-owned RIA news agency said.

"In essence, we are witnessing a missile arms race with consequences that are hard to predict. Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in improving missile technology. This process is taking on an uncontrollable character," Grigory Mashkov, ambassador-at-large, was quoted as saying. RIA said Mashkov referred in a magazine interview to China's rapid expansion of its missile systems and to the nuclear capabilities of Israel, India and Pakistan.

Atomic scientists said in January that the "Doomsday Clock" - a notional measure of the risk of mankind's extinction - had ticked closer to midnight than ever before as a result of rising nuclear tensions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has claimed four regions of Ukraine as its own territory and placed them under its nuclear umbrella, in moves condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations. President Vladimir Putin has said repeatedly that Russia would use all means at its disposal to defend its "territorial integrity".

In February, Putin announced Moscow was suspending the New START treaty with the United States, which limits each side's deployed nuclear warheads, saying Washington was trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine. Earlier, RIA quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying a "vacuum" could arise in strategic stability once New START expires in 2026. It was not clear whether this was a ministry statement or a comment from Mashkov's interview.

RIA also quoted the ministry as saying Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities including in its Kaliningrad region, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023