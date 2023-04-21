Left Menu

Assam: One killed, over 400 houses affected due to severe storm

A 7-year-old child died and more than 400 houses were affected in Assam's Karimganj district on Friday after a severe storm hit the state.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:17 IST
Assam: One killed, over 400 houses affected due to severe storm
Visual of destruction caused due to severe storm in Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 7-year-old child died and more than 400 houses were affected in Assam's Karimganj district on Friday after a severe storm hit the state. Arpita Dutta Mazumder, Patharkandi Revenue Circle Officer told ANI that as per the initial report as many as 428 families of five Village Panchayats of Patharkandi have affected in the storm.

He said that a 7-year-old child died after a house collapsed due to storm at the Patharkandi area. "A 7-year-old child died in the storm. As per the initial report, as many as 14 houses were severely damaged. Our assessment is going on. The affected families will be compensated as per the government norms," Mazumder said.

Several houses were damaged with roofs being blown off, he added. According to the district administration, the storm uprooted trees and electric poles in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

