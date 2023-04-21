Left Menu

CMs of Assam, Nagaland hold talks on settlement of border dispute

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma held a one-to-one discussion with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at Assam House to resolve the long-standing border row between the two neighbouring states, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:46 IST
CMs of Assam, Nagaland hold talks on settlement of border dispute
Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio at Assam House, Delhi. (Photo/Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma held a one-to-one discussion with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at Assam House to resolve the long-standing border row between the two neighbouring states, said an official statement. Close on the heels of the boundary settlement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh here on Thursday, Assam and Nagaland are exploring all options to bring an end to the decades-old border imbroglio in an amicable manner.

According to the statement, both the Chief Ministers also discussed issues of mutual interests and collaboration on oil exploration along the inter-state border. Later taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Happy to have got an opportunity to spend time with Chief Minister of Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio Ji at Assam House, New Delhi. We discussed bringing closure to the ongoing boundary issue and other areas of mutual gains and collaboration."

While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Rio said he had a fruitful discussion with his Assam counterpart on the settlement of the border dispute out of the court with the support and cooperation of ethnic groups from both sides. "We have discussed our border issue and development issues. Because we have to work together and support one another going forward. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement on border dispute today, likewise, we are also discussing how we should settle our border dispute outside the court with the (support of) ethnic groups from both sides," CM Rio said.

CM Rio further disclosed that both states have in principle decided to go in for an MoU on oil exploration in the disputed areas along the inter-state boundary so that oil can be extracted and royalties shared between the neighbouring states. "Once it is formalised, there is huge potential for oil exploration inside Nagaland also. And to move forward as the country needs oil in a big way," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam CM Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah resolving the boundary problem between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023