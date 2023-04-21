Goa governor extends 'Eid-ul-Fitr' wishes

Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Goa, and Muslims in particular, on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, said an official statement on Friday. "On this pious occasion of "Eid-ul-Fitr", I appeal to the people of Goa to draw inspiration from the eternal and invaluable message of the Prophet Mohammad and practice it, in the best interest of social harmony, national unity and integrity," read a statement quoting the Goa governor.

In his message, the governor said further, "Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most widely celebrated Islamic festivals, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On this day, people show their gratitude for health and endurance to get through the long fasting period of Ramadan." "Eid-ul-Fitr festival also symbolizes faith, sacrifice, love, compassion, brotherhood and unity. It is not merely restraining oneself from having food but also abstaining from all kinds of evil and unethical practices," he said.

The governor added that Goa is traditionally a peaceful state where people, across faiths, live in mutual harmony and brotherhood. "May the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr this year bring added joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone and help strengthen the bonds of national unity and emotional integration among the people," he said. (ANI)

