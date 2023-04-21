Left Menu

Hyderabad: RPF Secunderabad rescues 54 children, 13 traffickers held

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad has successfully rescued 54 child trafficking victims and detained 13 traffickers in two days.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:29 IST
Hyderabad: RPF Secunderabad rescues 54 children, 13 traffickers held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad rescued 54 children and detained 13 human traffickers, who were trying to transport the victims by Dharbanga Express and Konark Express in two days, informed an official statement from Railway Protection Force. According to Debashmita C Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner of Secunderabad Division, RPF Secunderabad rescued 54 child trafficking victims from Dharbanga Express and Konark Express on April 19 and 20, 2023.

The operation was a joint effort with the NGO Bachpan Bachao and was based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF's Cyber Cell under Operation Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT), according to a statement. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad successfully rescued 54 child trafficking victims and detained 13 traffickers in two days.

The statement further read, "On April 19, 2023, the RPF escorted Dharbanga Express from its starting point of jurisdiction at Ballarshah and conducted targeted raids from Ballarshah to Kazipet." The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad and involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

Further, on April 20, the RPF escorted Konark Express from its starting point of jurisdiction at Khammam and conducted targeted raids from Khammam to Warangal. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad and involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

in the operation, 54 child trafficking victims were rescued along with 13 traffickers from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023