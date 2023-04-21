Left Menu

WayCool sets up new vertical to drive FMCG biz

BrandsNext and the portfolio that we have created is to ensure that the value is created by building a soil-to-sale supply chain is truly captured, Managing Director Karthik Jayaraman said after announcing the BrandsNext initiative here.BrandsNext is poised to thrive as a standalone entity with a portfolio that caters to the everyday Thali meal of our consumers, he said.Ravindran, in his new role would spearhead the BrandsNext actions and long-term aspirations from product innovations to category expansions and more, the company said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:35 IST
WayCool sets up new vertical to drive FMCG biz
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

WayCool Foods, an agricultural supply chain company has rolled out its new entity 'BrandsNext' to drive its fast moving consumer goods business, the company said on Friday.

To drive the new business, the company appointed B P Ravindran as the chief executive officer.

Accordingly, BrandsNext would become the umbrella company for products offered by WayCool Foods -- Madhuram, Kitchenji and Freshey's.

Madhuram is quality rice brand sourced from farms while Kitchenji is a staple sourced from the company's farmer network. Freshey's, is a offered from batter to value added products.

The company aims to double revenues from BrandsNext by FY2024.

''Soil to sale is not just a buzzword at WayCool; it is at the heart of what we do. BrandsNext and the portfolio that we have created is to ensure that the value is created by building a soil-to-sale supply chain is truly captured,'' Managing Director Karthik Jayaraman said after announcing the BrandsNext initiative here.

''BrandsNext is poised to thrive as a standalone entity with a portfolio that caters to the everyday Thali (meal) of our consumers'', he said.

Ravindran, in his new role would spearhead the BrandsNext actions and long-term aspirations from product innovations to category expansions and more, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023