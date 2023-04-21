WayCool sets up new vertical to drive FMCG biz

WayCool Foods, an agricultural supply chain company has rolled out its new entity 'BrandsNext' to drive its fast moving consumer goods business, the company said on Friday.

To drive the new business, the company appointed B P Ravindran as the chief executive officer.

Accordingly, BrandsNext would become the umbrella company for products offered by WayCool Foods -- Madhuram, Kitchenji and Freshey's.

Madhuram is quality rice brand sourced from farms while Kitchenji is a staple sourced from the company's farmer network. Freshey's, is a offered from batter to value added products.

The company aims to double revenues from BrandsNext by FY2024.

''Soil to sale is not just a buzzword at WayCool; it is at the heart of what we do. BrandsNext and the portfolio that we have created is to ensure that the value is created by building a soil-to-sale supply chain is truly captured,'' Managing Director Karthik Jayaraman said after announcing the BrandsNext initiative here.

''BrandsNext is poised to thrive as a standalone entity with a portfolio that caters to the everyday Thali (meal) of our consumers'', he said.

Ravindran, in his new role would spearhead the BrandsNext actions and long-term aspirations from product innovations to category expansions and more, the company said.

