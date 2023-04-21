Left Menu

WB: BSF nabs postman while smuggling Phensedyl in North 24 Parganas

Border Security Force (BSF) caught a postman red-handed while smuggling Phensedyl through a parcel in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, said an official. The incident occurred at BSF's Border Out Post Hakimpur, 112 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, in North 24 Parganas district.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:36 IST
WB: BSF nabs postman while smuggling Phensedyl in North 24 Parganas
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) caught a postman red-handed while smuggling Phensedyl through a parcel in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, said an official. The incident took place at BSF's Border Out Post Hakimpur, 112 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, in North 24 Parganas district.

Acting on specific information the accused, identified as Talat Mahmood, a postman at Duttapara post office, was stopped by the border personnel while he was riding a bike towards Hakimpur. During the search that followed, a large sealed parcel was found on him. As the troops opened the parcel in the presence of the village panchayat member and locals at the border outpost, 38 bottles of Phensedyl were found, said the official.

Upon interrogation, the postman admitted to being involved in smuggling activities for the last 7-8 months. He stated that he used to note down the details of large parcels delivered a day or two in advance, create a fresh copy of the sender and receiver's information along with the same barcode, and paste it on a fake parcel containing Phensedyl. He would then sell these bottles to local smugglers and make a hefty profit, the official informed further.

BSF officials added that the post master, Hakimpur, sent a letter to the Head Post Office on the incident. The postman was handed over to the Swaroopnagar police station along with the seized items.

Phensedyl is a syrup that gives short-term relief from sneezing, coughing, or runny nose due to minor throat and airway irritation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023