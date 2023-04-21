Left Menu

DMK needs to stop sugar-coating crimes: Annamalai on NIA chargesheet in Coimbatore car blast

DMK needs to stop sugar-coating crimes: Annamalai on NIA chargesheet in Coimbatore car blast
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday said the ruling party DMK needs to stop needless appeasement and sugar-coating crimes naming the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) chargesheet on 2022 Coimbatore blast. Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "Yesterday's chargesheet confirmed the deceased suicide bomber Mubeen's connection with banned terror outfits & his intent to plan a large-scale attack similar to the Sri Lankan easter bombing. DMK needs to stop needless appeasement & sugar-coating crimes."

The BJP state chief said the haphazard approach of TN State intelligence would have cost lives. He added, "The NIA has confirmed thru a press release about the charge sheet filed by them on the Coimbatore Suicide Bombing incident on the 23rd of October 2022. It is a Suicide Bombing Vehicle borne improvised explosive device (V-IED) and not a cylinder blast or an accident, as DMK wanted it to be reported."

"BJP had called it a suicide bombing incident on October 25 and has been asking the DMK government to own up to the lapse and falling asleep over a specific intelligence input passed over by the Central Intelligence Unit," he said. 25-year-old Jamesha Mubin's body was recovered from the blast site. He was a resident of Ukkadam. Mubin was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple in Coimbatore around 4 am on October 23.

According to police, Mubin was an engineering graduate and has been previously questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links. His name is mentioned as the primary accused in the case. The explosion occurred in Ukkadam which is a communally sensitive area.

In a raid, the state police had claimed to seize materials used to make explosives in Mubin's house in Ukkadam. They seized 75 kgs of potassium nitrate, charcoal, aluminium powder and sulphur which can be used to make explosives. (ANI)

