Haryana govt upgrades minimum qualification for 'Group C' posts

Haryana Government has changed the minimum educational qualification for recruitment to Group C posts, said an order issued by the Chief Secretary on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:58 IST
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At present the minimum education qualification is Matric without any diploma of Polytechnic or Industrial Training Institute etc, now with the fresh orders the same will be upgraded to 10 + 2 or equivalent as approved by the Council of Ministers.

The order issued by Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal further asked heads of the department all administrative secretaries and heads of departments and registrars of Universities and CA and MDs to issue a gazette notification amending the necessary provision. "Heads of the Departments should issue Gazette notification after amending the necessary provision relating to the minimum educational qualifications for recruitment to Group 'C' posts as 10 + 2 with the approval of the Administrative Secretary concerned and after vetting from LR under intimation to Government in Human Resources Department (HRD)."

The letter further clarified that there is no need for HRD, Finance Department and Council of Ministers' approval of the departments for this purpose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

