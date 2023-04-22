India can emerge as key player in global technical textiles market: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended a Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session on Technical Textiles. "India can emerge as a key player in the global technical textiles market," Goyal said.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh also attended the Chintan Shivir. The session was jointly organized with Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) and Indian Technical Textiles Association (ITTA) encompassing participation of more than 50 major industries in the application areas of home textiles and cloth textiles such as Industrial Sewing threads, Adhesive Tapes, Labels and Batches, Furniture and Coated Fabrics, Mosquito Nets, Fibrefill, Filter Fabrics, Household wipes, Stuffed Toys, among others.

The Conference brought together industry leaders, manufacturers, researchers, line Ministries and user Departments of Central and State governments on a single platform to exchange ideas and deliberate on the future growth and development of the sector. Goyal chaired the 2nd meeting on Textile Advisory Group on Man-made Fibres with stakeholders of the MMF value chain.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, to meet the growing internal and global demand for sustainable and circular products, India is also bracing itself and many Indian innovators are experimenting with technologies and techniques to make the different processes of the textile value chain resource-efficient and environment-friendly. The textile clusters in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are frontrunners on the road towards sustainability. Great work is being done by them today to make the manufacturing processes more resource efficient through processes like zero liquid discharge, fibreto-fibre recycling, switching to alternative organic dyes/chemicals as well as shifting to renewable energy sources. Alongside this, work is also being done to promote worker well-being through improved working conditions and benefits, thereby targeting all elements of ESG principles.

