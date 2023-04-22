Left Menu

Congress reaffirms support to victims in Naroda Gam case, says there was 'prosecution lapse'

Congress on Friday said there has been "a categorical lapse" on the part of the prosecution in the performance of its role in the Naroda Gam case and extended its support to the "victims of these heinous crimes".

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 08:02 IST
Congress reaffirms support to victims in Naroda Gam case, says there was 'prosecution lapse'
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Friday said there has been "a categorical lapse" on the part of the prosecution in the performance of its role in the Naroda Gam case and extended its support to the "victims of these heinous crimes". In a statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party will continue to follow this case.

"While we will await the detailed judgment to offer a comprehensive statement, it is clear that there has been a categorical lapse on the part of the prosecution in the performance of its role. The only way the prosecution and the prosecuting state can prove this false is if they pursue the appeals process with seriousness and practicality," he said. "Justice is a right that must be secured through a constant vigil. The Indian National Congress will continue to follow this case. We also reaffirm our support for the victims of these heinous crimes and the families that survive them. We hope that while justice may be delayed it will not be denied," he added.

A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all 68 accused, including BJP MLA Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 post-Godhra riots, Naroda Gam case, which killed 11 people from the minority community. Eleven persons were killed in communal violence in the Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad city on February 28, 2002, during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning, in which 58 passengers, returning from Ayodhya, were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023