Chardham Yatra: Per day limit for devotes withdrawn following CM Dhami's order

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the daily cap restricting the number of devotees for the Chardham Yatra has been withdrawn.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 08:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the daily cap restricting the number of devotees for the Chardham Yatra has been withdrawn, according to an official letter from the Additional Chief Secretary on Friday. The letter mentioned that the process of online and offline registration will remain the same as it helps keep track of devotes.

Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedarnath left for the Himalayas on Friday after its winter stay in Ukhimath. Thousands of devotees have reached Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath on this occasion. Baba's Doli reached Gupta Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday for the first-night stay. The additional stay of this Bardoli is happening in Guptkashi. The Doli will reach Kedarnath on April 24.

The Char Dham yatra begins on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Gangotri Dham on April 22. With the Char Dham Yatra set to start in Uttarakhand, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, secretary, of the state health department, issued a health advisory for pilgrims on Wednesday. On Thursday Pushkar Singh Dhami also had participated in the mock exercise programme organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the Char Dham Yatra-2023, saying that the state government has made all preparations in this regard.

"On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also did a virtual observation of the mock exercise being done for disaster management on the Char Dham Yatra routes," an official statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

