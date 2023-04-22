Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway closed due to boulders near Chamoli's Birhi

Badrinath Highway was closed due to boulders near the Birhi village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 08:14 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/Twitter/Chamoli Police Uttarakhand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Badrinath Highway was closed due to boulders near the Birhi village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said on Saturday morning. "Badrinath Highway closed due to boulders near Birhi," Chamoli Police tweeted sharing a picture of the same.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was covered in a thick blanket of snow on Thursday, amid fresh snowfall" in the region starting late on Wednesday night. The Badrinath Dham, part of the 'Char Dham' pilgrimage yatra, located in Garhwal hill tracks in the Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River was seen enveloped in snow on Thursday morning.

The temple's reopening date after the winter break is set for April 27, and preparations for the 'Char Dham Yatra' is in the final stage. Notably, the Char Dham yatra begins on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Gangotri Dham on April 22.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

