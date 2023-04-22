Muslims across India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers

Muslims across India as well as different parts of the world on Saturday are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by offering namaz. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. In Delhi, people hugged each other after offering namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

While talking to ANI, a man who came to offer namaz said, "I extend my wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Eid. This is a very important occasion after the 30 days of fasting. We are happy right now and special arrangements are made for the morning namaz. Delicious food items will be made in our houses today." "Eid-Ul-Fitr sends the message of peace, brotherhood, humanity and love. I wish all evils are removed from the country and happiness spreads everywhere. I wish the nation keeps moving forward and keeps prospering," he added.

"The nation comes first. We are known by our country. We are 'Hindustani' first," he further added. Another man, G R Siddique from Ghaziabad said, "Today is a very happy day. Namaz is being offered everywhere in India with love."

"My only message is that Hindus and Muslims in the country maintain the spirit of brotherhood and spread this message all across the globe," he added. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police were fully prepared to ensure the security of those offering namaz.

While talking to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said, "This is a time of joy and festivities. Delhi Police has professional excellence in crowd management, especially when it comes to festivals or celebrations. Strategic deployment, communication with people and community policing is done every year. Forces do come from outside, across Delhi." "Thousands of Police personnel deployed in the Central District - both in uniform and civil clothes. The local population also cooperates in creating an orderly atmosphere," he added.

Muslims in Mumbai offered namaz on the occassion of Eid at Mahim Dargah. Eid Ul-Fitr in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was celebrated on a grand scale as people gathered at Eidgah in Bhopal to offer greetings.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month. Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

