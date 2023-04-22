Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inquired about the health of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali and prayed for his speedy recovery.

22-04-2023
Rajnath wishes speedy recovery for SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inquired about the health of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali and prayed for his speedy recovery. Badal was admitted to ICU following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday.

Singh, who himself tested positive for COVID on April 20, said that he spoke to Badal's son and president of SAD Sukhbir Badal. "Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," the Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had a conversation with Sukhbir Badal in this regard. "Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Shah tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

