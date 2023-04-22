Himachal High Court to organise two-day conference on contemporary judicial development

The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in collaboration with National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, will organise a two-day conference in Shimla starting April 29 aiming to provide a forum for the exchange of experiences and dissemination of best practices among the participants, an official statement said. The conference is named as 'North Zone- II Regional Conference' on the theme of "Contemporary Judicial Developments and Strengthening Justice Through Law and Technology".

The Conference will be attended by the invitee Supreme Court Judges, High Court Judges and Judicial Officers of the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In the two-day conference, approximately 160 participants (including Supreme Court/High Court Judges and Judicial Officers) are expected to participate.

"The conference is being hosted with the aim to provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and dissemination of best practices among participant Judges and Judicial Officers, under the respective High Court's Jurisdiction," the statement said. The conference is designed to promote dialogue between participant judges amongst judicial hierarchies on themes including Contemporary Trends in Constitutional Law, Precedential Value of High Court Judgments, Development in Criminal Law, Overview of eCourts Project and Emerging and Future Technology for Effective Judicial Governance.

It will include five sessions, out of which three will be held on April 29 and two on April 30. There will be interactive sessions to allow judges from different jurisdictions in a region to share experiences on key issues, and develop new ideas, insights and adjudication methods.

The resource persons will include sitting and retired Judges of the Supreme Court of India Sitting and retired Chief Justice Judges of High Courts and domain experts, said the public relations department of the court. (ANI)

