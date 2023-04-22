Left Menu

Russian fertilizer seized in Latvia sent to Kenya by UN agency

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian-origin fertilizer which Latvia seized due to European Union sanctions is being sent to Kenya by the United Nations' World Food Programme, Latvia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The first shipment of part of the 200,000 tonnes of the seized fertilizer left the port of Riga on Friday and several more are due to follow, it added. "The Latvian Government decided to facilitate the donation, with support from the UN World Food Programme, of mineral fertilizers owned by companies sanctioned by the European Union," the statement said.

"Together with its foreign partners and international organisations, Latvia continues providing support for the countries that have been affected by the food crisis triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine."

