"Revival of Kashi-Somnath is example of growing, upcoming developed India": Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the revival of Kashi and Somnath is an instance of the "growing and upcoming developed India". Goyal said that the Prime Minister's efforts to "unite the nation" during his ongoing tenure at the Centre are reflected in the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam which is being held at Gujarat's Somnath in Gir Somnath district. The two-week-long event was inaugurated on April 17.

The Union Minister said that Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam reflected the true spirit of oneness, togetherness and greatness. "I am very happy to welcome all the women from Tamil Nadu who have reached here for Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. This program (Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam) reflects the true spirit of oneness, togetherness, and greatness," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi's efforts to unite the nation in the past 9 years are reflected today in this program. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah gave an appreciatable new form to Somnath. This revival of Kashi-Somnath is an example of the growing India and upcoming developed India," The Union Minister said. Notably, the Prime Minister had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath in August 2021. He had also inaugurated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi in December 2021.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event was inaugurated on April 17 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. In the inaugural event, Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for "cultural security" in India. "Besides the security of borders, there is a need for cultural security," said Rajnath Singh.

"You are aware of economic security, social security, food security, energy security, environment security and cyber security. Besides these, there is a dimension that also needs security. I will call this dimension cultural security," said Rajnath Singh. The minister further said, "This confluence of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu is not just a meeting of the people of the two states, but it is a holy festival of cultural prosperity of India."

In reply to a tweet by Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister on March 20 tweeted: "The #STSangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." (ANI)

