ISRO's PSLV-C55 successfully places two Singaporean satellites into orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the PSLV-C55 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation into the intended orbit. ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Congratulations PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission - the PSLV has placed both satellites in the intended orbit."

The launch was completed at 14:19 hours IST, ISRO said. Talking about the launch he said the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle once again in its 57th flight demonstrated its reliability and suitability for commercial launch.

"This was a mission towards the east direction. and the inclination is 9.9 degrees, very precise. PSLV in its 57th flight has once again demonstrated its high reliability and suitability for the commercial missions of this class," said the ISRO chief. "This is the fifth launch in this edition. This rocket launch is being carried out with eight small payloads and we have prayed for the success of this launch," the ISRO chairman said on Friday when he visited Goddesses Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpeta town of Tirupati district

This launch also has significance as far as the Indian space startup ecosystem is concerned as NSIL'S ( NewSpace India Limited) dedicated commercial rocket carried the two Singapore satellites as main payloads and seven non-separating payloads belonging to ISRO, Indian Institute of Astrophysics and startups Bellatrix and Dhruva Space. The dedicated commercial mission was conducted through NSIL with TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite. Both the satellites, which belong to Singapore, weigh about 741 kg and 16 kg, respectively and are intended to be launched into an Eastward low inclination orbit, ISRO said.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. TeLEOS-2 will be able to provide all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m full-polarimetric resolution. The LUMELITE-4 satellite co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research of A*STAR and Satellite Technology and Research Centre (STAR) of the National University of Singapore.

LUMELITE4 is an advanced 12U satellite developed for the technological demonstration of the High-Performance Space-borne VHF Data Exchange System (VDES). Using the VDES communication payload, it aims to augment Singapore's e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community. The mission has the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), where the spent PS4 stage of the launch vehicle would be utilized as an orbital platform to carryout scientific experiments through non-separating payloads. The payloads belong to ISRO/Department of Space, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, ISRO stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)