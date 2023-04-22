Left Menu

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 37 lakh

Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi and Chembur area, recovering MDMA drugs worth Rs 37 lakhs, said the Mumbai police.

Mumbai Police arrests two drug peddlers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi and Chembur area, recovering MDMA drugs worth Rs 37 lakh, said the Mumbai police. "Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A Case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement.

ANC of Mumbai Police made a major crackdown on a drug racket when it on March 21 arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 10 crore. The operation was carried out by the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell in the Bandra area of Mumbai. During the operation, the ANC officials found three people suspicious near BKC Fire Brigade, Bandra. When they were searched, the ANC officials recovered around 5 kg of MD drug the value of which in the international market is over Rs 10.03 crore. Arrested three were charged with NDPS Act.

Earlier on March 18, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

