Left Menu

Women's Commission takes cognizance of minor girl gang-raped, murdered in North Dinajpur

The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of a video which purportedly showed that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's Kaliaganj, West Bengal, said an official release on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 16:39 IST
Women's Commission takes cognizance of minor girl gang-raped, murdered in North Dinajpur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of a video which purportedly showed that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's Kaliaganj, West Bengal, said an official release on Saturday. This comes after a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.

According to the release, NCW has come across a Twitter post wherein a video has been shared alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's, Kaliaganj, West Bengal. "Further, in the video police can be seen dragging the body of the victim ruthlessly and inappropriately," added the release.

Informing about the response of NCW regarding the incident, the release said, "The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime. Considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted into the matter. Further, the release also mentioned that the Commission has sought an FIR and asked for detailed action against the accused.

"The Commission has also sought that an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked if the allegations levelled are found to be true. Also, stringent action must be taken against erring police officers for dragging the body inappropriately," read the release. "A detailed action taken must be apprised to the Commission within three days", further added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023