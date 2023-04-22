Left Menu

Former Congress leader Johnny Nellore forms new political party in Kerala 'National Progressive Party'

Johnny Nellore, former deputy chairman of Kerala Congress (Joseph faction), who resigned from the party, announced the formation of a new political party in Kochi on Saturday named National Progressive Party.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 17:48 IST
Former Congress leader Johnny Nellore forms new political party in Kerala 'National Progressive Party'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Johnny Nellore, former deputy chairman of Kerala Congress (Joseph faction), who resigned from the party, announced the formation of a new political party in Kochi on Saturday named National Progressive Party. VV Augustine, who left the Kerala Congress recently, will be the Chairman of the newly announced party while Johnny Nellore, who was the United Democratic Front Secretary will be the Working Chairman of the party.

VV Augustine said "An application will be made to the Election Commission for the name and flag of the party during this week. We are not against any fronts and are not attached to any party. There are people of all religions and districts in our party. The aim is to address the needs of farmers in the state, particularly rubber. Central Kerala is reeling under poverty after the rubber prices nosedived, we demand 300 rupees for rubber. We will always be on the front line of the struggle for that. Religious sects are not important in the party. We are independent. Governments should alleviate the suffering of farmers." "NPP will grow well in Kerala and later will be extended to the all-India level. We have no special affection for BJP and have not held any talks with the BJP. Whoever calls us, then the party will take a decision on it," Augustine added further.

Augustine also shared the desire of going to Delhi and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The formation of the new party by Nellore is being viewed by many as a move to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and help the saffron party to register its presence in the southern state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023