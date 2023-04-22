Left Menu

ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 5.62 crore of Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust in Haridwar

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable property of Rs 5.62 crore in nature of land and building situated in Haridwar belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:44 IST
ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 5.62 crore of Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust in Haridwar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable property of Rs 5.62 crore in nature of land and building situated in Haridwar belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust on Saturday, said ED in a tweet.

Earlier also ED attached property worth crores taking the total attachment to date as Rs 7.07 crore.

"ED has attached immovable property of Rs5.62Cr in nature of land & building situated in Haridwar belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust which runs Phonics Group of Institutions in Roorkee in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam. Total attachment in this case till date is Rs7.07Crore," read the Tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023