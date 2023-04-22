Left Menu

Bihar's 'khurma', 'tilkut','balu shahi' likely to get GI tags, applications accepted: Official

Applications seeking geographical indication tag for khurma, tilkut and balu shahi - the famous delicacies of Bihar- have been accepted by competent authority after preliminary examinations, an official said on Saturday.Besides, similar applications for Hajipurs famous chiniya variety of banana, Nalandas popular bawan buti sari and Gayas Pattharkatti stone craft have also been accepted by the GI registry, he said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 19:25 IST
Applications seeking geographical indication tag for 'khurma', 'tilkut' and 'balu shahi' - the famous delicacies of Bihar- have been accepted by competent authority after preliminary examinations, an official said on Saturday.

Besides, similar applications for Hajipur's famous 'chiniya' variety of banana, Nalanda's popular 'bawan buti' sari and Gaya's 'Pattharkatti stone craft' have also been accepted by the GI registry, he said. A GI tag identifies a product as originating from a particular region. "Applications seeking GI tag for Bhojpur's Udwantnagar 'khurma', Gaya's 'tilkut', 'balu shahi' of Sitamarhi, Hajipur's famous 'chiniya' banana, Nalanda's popular 'bawan buti' sari and Gaya's 'Pattharkatti stone craft' have been accepted by the GI registry after crucial scrutiny and examination. ''These developments are very positive and encouraging. We are hopeful that all these will soon get the geographical indication tags,'' the official said. ," NABARD-Bihar chief general manager Sunil Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

Bhojpur's 'khurma' is liked by foreigners, while 'tilkut', a unique treat made from sesame seeds and jaggery, is quite popular outside the country. 'Balu shahi', a sweet delicacy of Runni Saidpur village of Sitamarhi, is also very popular in the country. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development assisted producers' associations in filing applications for GI tags for these famous delicacies and products of Bihar, he said. "We also engaged experts for the purpose. The bank is playing an important role in the GI registration process and also for marketing linkages, branding, and promotion of these items,'' Kumar said. GI tag for these delicacies and products will help farmers, manufacturers and artisans associated with these items earn more, he said.

Recently, GI tag was awarded to Bihar's famous 'marcha rice' which is famous for its aromatic flavour.

Bhagalpur's 'Jardalu mango, 'Katarni dhaan' (paddy), Nawada's 'Maghai paan' and Muzaffarpur's 'Shahi litchi' have already been protected under GI tag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

