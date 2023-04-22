Left Menu

Eid prayers across UP culminated without any untoward incident anywhere: Special DGP Law and Order

Out of a total of 31,838, it has ended safely at all places, with everyone's efforts and efficient management, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated peacefully on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Eid prayers across the state culminated without any untoward incident occurring anywhere, according to Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Special DGP, Law and Order. Out of a total of 31,838 places, it ended safely at all places. With everyone's efforts and efficient management, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated peacefully on Saturday.

A press release issued on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police stated that on the last Friday of the month of Ramzan, Alvida prayers and today's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were also performed peacefully in the entire state. Preparations were made for many days by the UP Police to make the goodbye prayers and Eid-ul-Fitr successful in all the commissionerates and districts, all the places of prayers were visited and completed successfully with the cooperation of the concerned religious leaders and other departments.

Alvida prayers were offered in a total of 29,439 mosques and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered in 31,838 Idgahs and mosques. Police security arrangements were made in 849 zones and 2,460 sectors, marking hot spots at 2,933 sensitive places in all the districts of the state. And complete security arrangements were made in mosques in which the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force, SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) force, and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) force along with a deployment team of policemen were monitored at sensitive places through body warm cameras, drone cameras, CCTV cameras of UP 112 continuous patrolling was done through 4,800 two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

1,785 QRT (Quick response team) teams of lathis, helmets, body protectors, tear gas guns, anti-riot guns, water cannons and Vajra vehicles were deployed for riot control, along with social by activating and alerting the media cell, special action was taken to control the rumours, effective action was taken by identifying the antisocial and anarchic elements spreading rumours and this information was given to the officers at the control room located at the police headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

