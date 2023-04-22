Maharashtra reports 4 Covid-19 deaths, 850 new cases in 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported four deaths due to Covid-19 infection, and 850 new cases in the last 24 hours, state's health department said in a bulletin on Saturday. The bulletin said that 648 patients were discharged on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent.

16,412 Covid-19 tests were conducted on April 22, out of these 13,445 were conducted in government laboratories, 2799 at private laboratories and 168 were self-tested. Since January 1st, 84 deaths have been recorded due to Covid-19. 72.62 per cent of these deaths occured in individuals above 60 years of age, the bulletin said.

As per officials, on April 22, there were 6167 active Covid-19 cases in the state. World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Novel Corona Virus, COVID-19 as a Pandemic.

Globally, as of April 19, there have been 76,37,40,140 Confirmed cases and 69,08,554 deaths. In India till April 22, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 are 4,48,81,876 and the recovered patients are 4,42,83,021 including 5,31,300 deaths and 67,556 active cases.

The situation of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Eastern states of Assam (7,46,115) Manipur (1,39,950), Meghalaya (96,826), Mizoram (2,38,988), Arunachal Pradesh (66,902) Nagaland (35,997), Sikkim (44,540), according to official data available on Aarogya Setu App. (ANI)

