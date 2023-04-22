Left Menu

Warehouse owner booked for illegally storing pesticides, fertilisers in Punjab’s Bathinda

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:54 IST
Warehouse owner booked for illegally storing pesticides, fertilisers in Punjab’s Bathinda
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for allegedly storing pesticides and fertilisers illegally at a warehouse in Punjab's Bathinda, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said.

The teams of the state agriculture department had inspected 15 warehouses of pesticide companies, he said.

During the checking, a large quantity of insecticides and fertilisers were found stored illegally in a warehouse of a company located at KC complex, Sivian Road, Dhaliwal said in a statement.

Pankaj Kumar, the warehouse owner, could not show any documents regarding pesticides and fertilisers, he said.

Following this, a case under sections of the Insecticide Act 1968, the Fertilizer Control Order 1985, the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and the Indian Penal Code was registered against Pankaj in Bathinda.

The minister further said eight samples of pesticides and four samples of fertilisers will be tested. He said no person, trader or company will be spared for selling substandard pesticides and fertilisers to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023