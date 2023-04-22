Left Menu

More than 1 Kg of gold seized at Guwahati airport, one arrested

"More than 1 kg of gold was recovered in possession from a passenger at Guwahati airport. A passenger hailing from Manipur was carrying gold in luggage. Later he was caught by CISF while the bag was running through an X-Ray machine," the customs official told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 21:57 IST
More than 1 Kg of gold seized at Guwahati airport, one arrested
Gold seized from a passenger at Guwahati airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of more than 1 kg of gold was seized from a passenger at Guwahati airport on Friday, officials said on Saturday. In this regard, a Customs official of the Guwahati division said that the passenger was from Manipur and was carrying gold in the luggage.

"More than 1 kg of gold was recovered in possession from a passenger at Guwahati airport. A passenger hailing from Manipur was carrying gold in luggage. Later he was caught by CISF while the bag was running through an X-Ray machine," the Customs official told ANI. The passenger after an interrogation with CISF was handed over to the Customs division.

"He did not disclose anything to CISF and later the passenger was handed over to Customs. Now he is under interrogation by Customs," the official said. The Customs Department has registered a case in this matter.

Earlier today, a man-son duo were arrested in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar for their alleged link with a gold smuggling racket, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday. The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023