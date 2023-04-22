Saket court firing: Accused sent to one-day police remand

The accused in the recent firing incident in Delhi's Saket court premises has been sent to one day of police remand by the court, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, the accused Kameshwar Singh was produced in the Saket court by the Crime Branch team on Saturday and the court has sent him to one day of police remand. Singh will again be produced before the court on Sunday.

Police had asked the court for two days of police custody in order to recover the revolver used in the firing. We have to find out the source of the revolver, apart from this we also have to know whether anyone else is involved in this incident along with Kameshwar, IO informed the court.

The accused's lawyer JK Mishra said in the court that Kameshwar Singh is mentally disturbed and Singh be given medical treatment from AIIMS hospital. He also opposed the police custody of the accused. In a conversation with ANI, Mishra said, "Today Kameshwar Singh was produced in the court, on the demand of the IO, the court sent him to police remand for one day, but we will demand the court that he should be sent to judicial custody for further proceedings. We opposed the police custody."

Apart from this, Mishra said that the accused was mentally disturbed since Radha was not returning the money that Singh gave her. "He approached several courts and the police, due to which his mental condition deteriorated", he said. Following this submission, the court ordered that Kameshwar Singh should be examined by a psychiatrist from AIIMS.

Singh's lawyer further said that Kameshwar Singh has filed a check bounce case of Rs 5 lakhs against Radha, for which both had to appear physically tomorrow, due to which both had come to the court. "The woman's financial record is bad. She has borrowed money from about 23-24 people saying that it will double in 3-4 months. 7 people have filed cases in court against her for cheating. He said that she has already cheated various people and taken money amounting to about 3 to 3.5 crores".

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Chandan Chowdhary said, "An incident of firing was reported from Saket court today. A man fired four rounds out of which three bullets hit the woman and a lawyer. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is now stable. Both of them have been discharged from the hospital." Singh, who opened fire at the Saket court premises, was later arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"The accused also shot the bodyguard during the firing. He had threatened to kill the woman three days back", the police said. The victim identified as M Radha was brought to the court on Friday when the accused in the firing incident Kameshwar Singh shot at her. Both have been undergoing trial in a case pertaining to some financial transaction, said the police.

M Radha's lawyer Rajendra Jha earlier claimed has that his client had been receiving death threats from the accused, who opened fire on the premises, despite her being granted a protection order by the High Court. "Despite the protection, he kept threatening to kill her. The police were approached but they did not take any action. He had threatened to kill her several times," the lawyer claimed. (ANI)

