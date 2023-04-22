Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: Assam Rifles apprehend NSCN-K (YA) overground worker

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police in a joint operation apprehended an overground worker (OGWs) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K-YA and recovered a pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition at Rusa village in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, officials informed on Saturday. "Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a joint operation and apprehended an OGW of NSCN K-YA and recovered a pistol along with 17 rounds of ammunition from the individual at Rusa village in Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on April 22", the press statement said.

The statement mentioned that based on specific input a search operation was carried out. "Apprehended individual along with recoveries have been handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police for further investigation", the statement further added.

Earlier on April 17, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended two Overground workers (OGWs) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K (YA) in Tirap district, officials informed. "Based on specific inputs, a joint operation with Arunachal Police was launched. The column cordoned the area and carried out a thorough search of the area that led to the apprehension of two OGWs of NSCN K(YA)," it mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

