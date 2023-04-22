"Police are trying to portray case as suicide," WB BJP president on rape, murder of minor girl

Days after the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, Bharatiya Janata Party State President Sukanta Majumdar criticised the police officials and said that they are trying to make it appear as a suicide. Accusing police officials, Majumdar said, "The police are trying to make case appear as a suicide. We haven't received the post-mortem report yet."

Majumdar said that this kind of incident is happening every day in Bengal and thus demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. "This is happening every day in West Bengal. We want a CBI inquiry, he said.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between the locals and police in the district over the rape, and murder of a minor girl. Police and security personnel were seen on the spot.

Giving details, SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar told ANI that the victim's body was found in Kaliyaganj, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused. "We received information that a girl was missing since Thursday night. We started conducting searches at all railway stations, and bus stands. Later, a body was found in Kailyaganj. Two people have been arrested based on the complaint given by the deceased's family."

Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari in the state assembly also alleged that the police didn't allow the BJP MLAs to meet the victim's family. He accused the police of "diluting" the evidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)