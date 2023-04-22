Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs PBKS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:37 IST
Mumbai Indians (Target: 215 runs from 20 overs) Rohit Sharma c & b Livingstone 44 Ishan Kishan c Short b Arshdeep Singh 1 Cameron Green c Curran b Ellis 67 Suryakumar Yadav c Taide b Arshdeep Singh 57 Tim David not out 25 Tilak Varma b Arshdeep Singh 3 Nehal Wadhera b Arshdeep Singh 0 Jofra Archer not out 1 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/84 3/159 4/182 5/200 6/200 Bowling: Matthew Short 1-0-7-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-4, Harpreet Brar 2-0-15-0, Sam Curran 3-0-41-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-44-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-42-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-23-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

