IAF airlifts elderly woman in critical medical condition from Zanskar valley in Ladakh

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted an elderly woman from Shade village in Zanskar Valley of Ladakh on Saturday. The elderly woman was in a critical medical condition. She was airlifted and taken to Leh, Ladakh for further treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Head Quarters Western Air Command, IAF said, "Today an #IAF helicopter airlifted an elderly woman in a critical medical condition, from Shade village in Zanskar Vally to Leh #Ladakh for treatment. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam" Further details awaited. (ANI)

