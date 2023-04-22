Left Menu

IAF airlifts elderly woman in critical medical condition from Zanskar valley in Ladakh

Taking to Twitter, Head Quarters Western Air Command, IAF said, "Today an #IAF helicopter airlifted an elderly woman in a critical medical condition, from Shade village in Zanskar Vally to Leh #Ladakh for treatment. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam"

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:40 IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter handle (@hqwaciaf). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted an elderly woman from Shade village in Zanskar Valley of Ladakh on Saturday. The elderly woman was in a critical medical condition. She was airlifted and taken to Leh, Ladakh for further treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

