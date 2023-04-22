BJP files complaint against NCP's Jitendra Awhad for 'anti-Hindu statement'

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta on Saturday filed a complaint with Thane police and Mumbai Police against senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad for his remarks on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. In the letter written to the police, Gupta stated, "The statement made by Awhad is not only provocative but is an attempt to create communal riots in the state. The said statement has also hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. His statement is a deliberate attempt to promote religious enmity between different groups."

Gupta further added, "The said statement is also a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting the religious beliefs, and feelings of a Hindu. Awhad has uttered this Anti-Hindu word with deliberate intent to hurt the religious feelings of a Hindu. He is fully aware of what he is saying and has complete knowledge of it. It is his deliberate intention to provoke and cause communal riots and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus." He added that it is clear and evident from Awhad's speech that he wants to disturb public peace and disrupt public order.

Gupta also requested the police to take action against Awhad in accordance with a procedure duly established by law. "Awhad by his utterances has thus committed an offence under sections 153 A, 295 A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). That the said sections were inserted with the purpose of preventing an attack on the religious feelings or beliefs of Hindus. Awhad with a deliberate intention has uttered the said words and this has committed an offence which is punishable by law", Gupta added.

Senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday claimed that such was the prevailing situation in the country that it seems that festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are only for riots. "It seems that the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are for riots only. The law and order situation across cities has deteriorated due to riots. I think we will see more such riots in the coming years," he said.

The NCP leader's remark comes less than a month after clashes broke out during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Howrah district. Similar clashes and flare-ups were also reported in Bihar's Patna Sharif around religious processions on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In the violence that unfurled in West Bengal around Ram Navami celebrations, several vehicles were set on fire. Rioters also allegedly vandalised public and private properties. Similar clashes broke out in Bihar's Nalanda district during Ram Navami celebrations. In the violence that unfolded in the state, there were multiple reports of arson and stone pelting, prompting the administration to enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the areas hit by rioting. (ANI)

