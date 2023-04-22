Left Menu

Maharashtra: Farmers protest on 'Akshaya Tritiya' after rains damaged crops

Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Organization staged the protest in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
While the country celebrated Akshaya Tritiya festival on Saturday, farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana staged a unique protest at Sangrampur tehsil office premises accusing the state government of inaction after unseasonal rains damaged their crops. Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Organization staged the protest in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions.

The photographs of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were garlanded during the protest. Reportedly, unseasonal rains across the state caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers.

Protesting in Buldhana on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, farmers alleged that those affected by the loss had not received any help so far from the government. Vidarbha President Kisan Prashant Dikkar demanded an immediate deposit of crop insurance amount in the accounts of the farmers for the losses due to heavy rains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

