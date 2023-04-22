Left Menu

Post-mortem reveals death was due to poisonous substance: SP North Dinajpur on minor's rape, murder

Amid the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, SP North Dinajpur Sana Akhtar on Saturday said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.

Amid the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, SP North Dinajpur Sana Akhtar on Saturday said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. This comes after a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.

Giving details about the incident, SP Dinajpur said, "We found a body of a girl, and police reached the spot. Probe began. The Main accused, and his father was detained. The case was registered based on the family's complaint. Both accused were sent to 14-day police custody" SP also informed about the post-mortem report of the victim and said that the death was due to a poisonous substance, however, they'll ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury.

"Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," said SP North Dinajpur. Earlier in the day, clashes also broke out between the locals and police in the district over the rape and murder of a minor girl.

Police and security personnel were seen on the spot. (ANI)

