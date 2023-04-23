Left Menu

UP: Lord Hanuman idol found damaged in Kanpur Dehat, case registered

The Uttar Pradesh police registered a case after an idol of Lord Hanuman was found in a damaged condition in Kanpur Dehat, informed the police informed.

A case has been registered after an idol of Lord Hanuman was found in a damaged condition in Kanpur Dehat, police said on Saturday. The idol was found in the Shukla Talab complex area in Kanpur Dehat under the Akbarpur Police Station area, a senior police officer said.

"An idol of Lord Hanuman has been found damaged in the Shukla Talab complex area under Akbarpur PS limits. The forensic team has investigated the spot. Some people have given a complaint and a case is being registered and action will be taken against the culprits," ASP Kanpur Dehat, Rajesh Pandey said. Further investigations are on. (ANI)

