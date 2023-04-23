"She had crossed her limits": Congress leader after expulsion of Angkita Dutta from party

Hours after Angkita Dutta was expelled by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) for six years for "anti-party activities", Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia on Saturday accused the former youth president of "crossing her limits". "Today AICC has expelled Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for anti-party activities. She had crossed all the limits. She was told that all her grievances will be taken to the party's high command, as currently, all the leaders are busy campaigning. But, she didn't stick to the advice. She went ahead and got an FIR registered against the IYC president. This will affect the party," Saikia alleged in a self-made video on Saturday.

"Though, she claims that she informed the higher leadership. She was asked to explain her conduct through the show-cause notice, but no proof was given by her. After this, the AICC president had to take the step and she has to undergo the consequences," he added. Saikia's remarks came hours after Dutta was expelled from the APCC.

Earlier on Thursday, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah issued a show-cause notice to Angkita Dutta and sought an explanation in a short time. The show cause notice came hours after Angkita Dutta filed a complaint against Srinivas BV at Dispur police station in Guwahati. According to Assam Police, a case was registered at Dispur Police Station under sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A (iv), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Read With (RW) Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past six months. A top source of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) told ANI that APCC on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta and gave her two days' time for her reply.

On April 18, taking to Twitter, Angkita Dutta said, "@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi". "I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn't stop by Srinivas," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

