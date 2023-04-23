Left Menu

Punjab: BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers who crossed border inadvertently

"The Pakistani national has been handed over to Pakistan Rangers as he had crossed inadvertently into Indian territory," BSF stated.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 11:12 IST
Punjab: BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers who crossed border inadvertently
BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers who crossed the international border and entered into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Ferozepur district. "The Pakistani national has been handed over to Pakistan Rangers as he had crossed inadvertently into Indian territory," BSF stated.

On Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector. "A Pakistani national, who had crossed IB, has been apprehended by alert BSF troops in Ferozepur Sector," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

In a similar incident, BSF on April 15, handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers who crossed the international border and entered into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Ferozepur district. "On April 15, 2023, during afternoon hours, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory, in the area falling near village - Raja Rai under Ferozepur district," stated the BSF release.

During interrogation, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakistani national, Rehmat Ali (72), is a resident of Kasur in Pakistan. He had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings were found with the individual, added the BSF. BSF has always taken taking a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023