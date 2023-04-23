Left Menu

G20: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 'Future of Work' exhibition in 3rd EdWG meeting

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated one of its kind 'Future of Work' exhibition under G20 EdWG (Education Working Group) on Sunday.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated one of its kind 'Future of Work' exhibition under G20 EdWG (Education Working Group) on Sunday. This exclusive exhibition is being put together on the sidelines of the 3rd EdWG meeting under the G20 presidency from April 23-28 at CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The exhibit features institutes and organizations from diverse sectors including NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIM Sambalpur, Meta, UNICEF, NCERT and many more, displaying technologies that will drive the future of work, constant innovations in the modern workplace, future skills, and innovative delivery models. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) are also hosting precursor events on April 23 and 24, and for Day 1, the theme is 'Deep Tech with a focus on advanced technology in Future of Work'. To delve deeper into themes around the advent of deep tech and its impact on the future of work, multiple panel discussions have been planned, including India's prospects in the global semiconductor ecosystem, the world of digitalization and new-age startups, an official release said.

A unique future of work experience zone is also being set up along with the exhibition by MSDE and MoE. The showcase aims to display to the youth how the Future of work will evolve by getting a preview of the required advanced technical skills and softer transferrable skills at this experience zone, to remain market relevant. The zone will entail the use of cutting-edge technologies such as holograms, interactive surface tables, and interactive walls which will enable the visitors to engage in a fully immersive experience that showcases the future of work. The visitors will be able to visualize and experience first-hand how automation and digitization are transforming the way we work in several sectors, it said. During the exhibition the visitors will get to witness many highlights, Future of Work exhibit in 3 sectors- Agriculture, Mobility and Healthcare, Metaverse, Reverse engineering and automated design solutions, drone technology, Ed-tech solutions leveraging AR/VR, industry 4.0 skills, vernacular learning-based tech solutions, virtual internship solutions, and assistive technology and tactile display for inclusion and live demo of assistive technological innovation, the official release added. (ANI)

