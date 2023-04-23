Kochi Police reviews secuity arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kerala

Police held a meeting in Kerala's Kochi Police camp to assess the security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Monday. K Sethu Raman, Kochi City Police Commissioner and other officials attended the meeting on Sunday.

Earlier, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Kerala. Kerala Police and security agencies launched a probe into a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on PM Modi.

The PM will reach Kochi on April 24 and hold a roadshow. He will attend "yuvam" programme where he will interact with young voters. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25. The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than Rs 3200 crores. He will dedicate the Kochi Water Metro to the nation. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city, as per an official release. Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister. During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Apart from this, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. As a third generation Science Park, the Digital Science Park will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Smart Materials etc. (ANI)

