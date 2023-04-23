Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

The Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy in a District of New Jersey court, listing both its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion, according to a court filing. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it has received a commitment of approximately $240 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, according to a separate statement.

The company added that its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it begins efforts to effect the closure of its retail locations. In February, the embattled retailer had planned to raise around $1 billion through the offering of preferred stock and warrants to avoid bankruptcy.

The company was able to raise $360 million from the complex deal helping it pay loan defaults and interest payments for senior notes. But Bed Bath terminated the deal in late March and announced plans to sell $300 million worth of its shares while also once again warning it might have to file for bankruptcy if it could not secure the funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)