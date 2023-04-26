Power outages hit Nordic electricity system

The Nordic electricity power system was hit by a frequency failure early on Wednesday, and two Swedish nuclear power reactors were disconnected, Finnish grid operator Fingrid and its Swedish counterpart said.

"Due to the disruption, replacement production from the Nordic balancing power market was activated and the situation was stabilised," Fingrid said, adding that the areas affected were Sweden, Finland, Norway and eastern Denmark. Separately, Swedish grid operator Svenska Kraftnaet told Reuters maintenance work at an electricity substation north of Stockholm led to two transformers being disconnected by accident, causing a short circuit.

As a result, Swedish nuclear reactors Forsmark 1 and 2 tripped and replacement power had to be brought in to stabilise the grid. "The situation is stable now", said a Svenska Kraftnaet spokesperson.

