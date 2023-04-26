Left Menu

Bodies of 3 sisters found floating in well in MP's Dhar, mother missing

The incident took place in Shyampura Thakur village under Sardarpur police station limits in the district on Tuesday evening. Local villagers spotted the bodies and fished them out of the well and later informed the police.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:23 IST
Well in which bodies of three sisters were found (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, the bodies of three sisters, aged between 6 and 2 years, were found floating in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Shyampura Thakur village under Sardarpur police station limits in the district on Tuesday evening. Local villagers spotted the bodies and fished them out of the well and later informed the police.

The villagers also claimed that their mother was also in the well but her body was not found yet. Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna said, "We received a call from the Sarpanch of the village on Tuesday evening that the girls along with their mother drowned in a well in Shyampura village of the district. Acting on the information, we rushed to the spot."

The villagers already recovered the bodies of the three sisters from the well. "The woman is still missing. A team of divers were pressed into the search, but there is no clue of the woman yet," he added. According to reports, the father of these children Jeevan Bamniya (32), a resident of Khiledi village went out of the village to meet one of his relatives on Tuesday around 12 noon. He returned home around 3 pm and found his wife and three daughters missing.

He waited for some time, and when he did not receive any information about them, he along with other family members started searching for them in and around the village. After some time, the villagers told him that the woman was seen plucking mangoes outside the village. The family members reached there, and one of them noticed the bodies of three sisters floating in the well.

The bodies were fished out. The deceased sisters were identified as Amrita (6), Jyoti (4) and Preeti (2). While their mother, Ranjana, is still missing, the police said. (ANI)

