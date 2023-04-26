Left Menu

"India has power to innovate, even in most difficult circumstances": PM Modi at Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the history of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu gives the assurance that India has the power to innovate even in the most difficult of circumstances.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:38 IST
"India has power to innovate, even in most difficult circumstances": PM Modi at Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:Twitter/ BJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the shared history of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu gives the assurance that India has the power to innovate even in the most difficult circumstances. Addressing the closing ceremony of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the Sangamam is a confluence of nationalist fervour of Sardar Patel and Subramania Bharati.

"At this time when the unity of our country is taking shape through the great festivals like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, Sardar Sahab must have been sending blessings to us all. This celebration of the country's unity is also fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to see 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," PM Modi said. He said that during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the country is witnessing a new cultural tradition like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam.

The Prime Minister further added that there is need for harmony and shunning cultural clashes. "We have to emphasize coordination, not cultural clashes. We don't have to take forward the struggles and confluences. We don't want to find differences... we want to make emotional connections. This is the immortal tradition of India which takes everyone along and moves ahead with inclusiveness, accepts everyone and moves forward," PM Modi said. Mentioning the power of the Sangam, Modi said that just like the convergence of streams gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, the Kumbhs have been the Sangams for ideas and cultures of diversities.

"We have been nurturing the tradition of the 'Sangam' for centuries. Just like the convergence of streams gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, our Kumbhs have been the Sangams for ideas and cultures of our diversities. Every such thing has played an immensely significant role in shaping us, our country. Such is the power of the Sangam!" he said. "Today, in the golden age of independence, we are witnessing a new tradition of cultural events like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam. This confluence is the confluence of Narmada and Vaigai. This Sangam is the confluence of Dandiya and Kolattam," PM Modi added.

During the closing ceremony, PM Modi launched the book 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamprashastih' by Shree Somnath Sanskrit University. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Centuries ago, many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam allowed Saurashtrian Tamils to reconnect with their roots, said the PMO statement. The 10-day confluence saw more than 3000 Saurashtrian Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. The programme began on April 17, with its closing ceremony now being held on April 26 at Somnath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023