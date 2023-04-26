Left Menu

London stocks fall as major earnings roll in; Persimmon jumps

Oil and gas stocks however rose 0.7% as crude prices gained on reports of falling U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories. GSK added 0.7% after the drugmaker beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:59 IST
London stocks fall as major earnings roll in; Persimmon jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight day as losses in construction materials offset gains in energy stocks, while shares of Persimmon rose to the top of the index on upbeat forecast.

The blue-chip index edged down 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.2%, as of 0715 GMT. Persimmon Plc gained 3.4% after the house builder said it expects to build homes at the top end of its annual guidance range.

Construction sector lost 2.3%, dragged by a 2.8% fall in CRH as the building materials giant expects U.S. profit boost but says Europe remains challenging. Oil and gas stocks however rose 0.7% as crude prices gained on reports of falling U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories.

GSK added 0.7% after the drugmaker beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix. Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) edged up 0.3% after the lender's first-quarter pretax profit jumped 21%, beating expectations.

Reckitt Benckiser lost 1.1% on naming company insider Kris Licht as its new CEO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023