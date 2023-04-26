Left Menu

Armyman dies as firecracker burts in mouth in MP's Dhar

The incident occurred in Jalokhya village, Sardarpur tehsil under Amjhera police station limits of the district on Monday night. The soldier identified as Nirbhay Singh (35) was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deceased Nirbhay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old Armyman died trying to launch a firecracker by placing it in his mouth during a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Jalokhya village, Sardarpur tehsil under Amjhera police station limits of the district on Monday night. The soldier identified as Nirbhay Singh (35) was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The soldier arrived here on a month's leave to attend the wedding of his niece. During the celebrations, Singh placed a 'rocket' firecracker in his mouth and tried to burst it. But instead of shooting, it exploded killing him on the spot," Amjhera police station, in-charge, CB Singh said. A case has been registered and an investigation was on. The body was also handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, he added.

According to reports, the family members informed the Army officials about the incident, after which a team from Mhow reached the village on Tuesday afternoon. The officers took the mortal remains of the soldier from the village in the official vehicle of the army to the Muktidham, and his last rites were performed as per the protocol. (ANI)

